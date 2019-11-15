Friday Football Blitz: Dry games ahead of a wet weekend

A dry Friday Football Blitz ahead of what may be a wet weekend.

Look for pleasant conditions through your Friday night as high pressure aloft will keep us dry. Increasing clouds will commence on Saturday ahead of our next weather system set to arrive on Sunday.

It looks like a mix bag of rain, snow, sleet, and possibly freezing drizzle. Ground temperatures will be in the upper 30's Sunday which means little to no snow accumulations are expected with this system.

Precipitation will start late morning on Sunday and continue off and on through Sunday afternoon with minor impacts to travel due to the warm surface temperatures. The northern part of the state could see a light accumulation on cars and grassy surfaces.

NEXT WEEK:

A dry Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday is expected along with temps staying below seasonal norms. Temperatures will rise to around average by the middle of next week.

Late in the week the forecast could take a turn to the worse with another weather feature bringing the threat of rain and snow. As of now the track of the system is uncertain, therefore, precipitation type and amounts remain uncertain.

