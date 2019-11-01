Friday Football Blitz: Chance of snow later in the evening

Clear weather predicted for Friday football games, with snow showers likely starting later in the evening.

A weak clipper system to our north will provide enough energy for a possible snow shower or two this evening. The time frame would be from 8pm until midnight or so.

A quick dusting of snow could be picked up tonight with a lingering snow shower or two through Saturday morning. Road conditions are below freezing which means untreated surfaces may become slick.

Cloud cover will keep temps from getting as cold as they did last night, with that in mind, I'd still expect overnight lows to dip down below freezing.

