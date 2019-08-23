Friday Football Blitz Forecast: Weather looking great for kickoff

It's week one of the NBC15 Friday Football Blitz and the weather is looking fantastic.

The Game of the Week is Monona Grove versus Waunakee. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and the temperature will be 71 degrees.

By halftime, the temperatures will be around 65 degrees and by the fourth quarter, the temperatures will drop by about 3 degrees. A few clouds are expected, but there is no rain in the Friday forecast.

As we move into the weekend, there will be some clouds in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be 76 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.

