Friday Football Blitz sunny, warm ahead of weekend showers

Friday Football Blitz is looking to be relatively warm and sunny, ahead of showers this weekend.

Your Friday Football Blitz forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

High pressure will drift by to the southeast of here today. Wind has shifted to southerly and it will be increasing through the morning. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected for today. Another wave of low pressure will move through on Saturday and showers are a pretty good bet, especially in the afternoon. Sunday looks dry and mild.

The NBC15 Friday Football Blitz Forecast is sponsored by Symdon Chevrolet of Mount Horeb

