Friday Football Forecast: Chilly temps, overcast and a chance of flurries

It's going to be a chilly Friday highschool football Blitz.

Increasing clouds can be expected tonight with perhaps a passing flurry late. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening into the lower 20s and then slowly climb into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with increasing clouds by the afternoon. A rain or snow shower possible by Saturday evening as highs top out near 40 degrees. Small shower chances remain Saturday night.

A better chance of some rain and snow showers by the second half of Sunday with mainly cloudy skies. Highs Sunday will be into the middle 30s.

Scattered snow showers Monday will bring another shot of arctic air. Highs early next week will only be in the lower 20s with overnight lows dipping back into the single digits. Near record cold is possible.

