Friday's Live on King Street concert rescheduled due to band member's injury

Organizers for Live on King Street said the concert for Friday has been rescheduled because of an injury to a Here Come The Mummies band member.

Frank Productions (FPC Live) said in a press release that the band member was in an accident and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The injuries were serious enough for the band to cancel its performance.

The performance has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 23.

FPC Live said there will still be music this Friday from The People Brothers Band. It will be a free show inside the Majestic Theatre.

Organizers encouraged people to "beat the heat" inside the air conditioned building "with a set from one of our favorite local outfits."

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.