Friends are coming back, will launch on HBO Max

"Friends" is coming back! The long-running sitcom which helped define the 90's, then found a new life as a staple for binge-watching fans on Netflix will reportedly return later this year.

All six cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, have signed on for a return to the small screen. But, (sadly), they won't be on NBC.

Having anchored the network's Thursday night lineup for ten seasons, the gang will now be tasked with anchoring HBO's new expanded streaming service, HBO Max, which launches in May.

After sitting at or near the top of the ratings for its entire ten year run, trials and tribulations of Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler, and Phoebe, went on to find even more success as one of the most popular shows on Netflix, despite the fact most episodes were made more than a decade earlier.

It was eventually pulled from Netflix as WarnerMedia, which owns the rights to the show, wanted to make it an HBO Max exclusive. In July, the Wall Street Journal reported HBO Max is paying $425 million for five seasons of friends.