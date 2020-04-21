Friends of the State Street Family works to provide masks for homeless

Due to high demand during the coronavirus pandemic, obtaining protective gear like gloves and face masks can be a challenge. That can be even more difficult for vulnerable populations. Friends of the State Street Family, an outreach organization that works with the homeless population in the downtown Madison area, is working to gather and distribute masks for the homeless.

“You hear lots of people are sewing face masks for family and friends and healthcare workers, but the homeless that we take care of don’t have access to make masks, and they don’t have the resources to purchase face masks,” said Carol Aspinwall, an outreach volunteer with Friends of the State Street Family. “That’s why we're putting a call out to see if we can gather some face masks for our friends."

Aspinwall said she estimates the organization is currently working with about 200 homeless individuals, many of whom are currently being housed in shelters or hotels. Despite temporary housing, Aspwinwall said Friends of the State Street Family is still working with the homeless population to ensure they’re getting the resources they need.

“We’re coordinating with other services and outreach organizations to make sure there are meals that are dropped off at the hotels for the folks that are being housed there, we also have a community table – an outreach table, on State Street on a limited basis,” she said.

Aspinwall said outreach tables have hygiene products, snacks, and bottled water for those who need them, and that masks would be available on those tables as well.

“While we are all staying home, much like they are staying in place as well, they’re still experiencing some time where they have an opportunity or a situation where they have no choice to interact outside of their hotel room or outside of the shelter, or simply just walking down State Street to get to the community table,” she said. “They still do need the care and protection of having a face mask.”

Friends of the State Street Family is accepting both homemade masks, as well as boxed masks to distribute. So far, Aspinwall said they have received about 75 that they will give out.

“We would welcome the making and contributions of handmade masks, hand sewn masks, that would be something that would be a grateful gift to our friends,” she said. “The purchase of boxes of masks would also be appreciated because those could be left on our outreach tables for people to pick those up as they need. Really at this point any sort of facial protection for our friends is very much appreciated."

While Aspinwall said it can be easy to take for granted having a home where you can stay put for Safer at Home, or access to running water to frequently wash your hands, it’s important not to forget the homeless population.

“Hopefully giving the homeless in the community the sense that they are cared for, they’re thought about, they’re cared about, and we do want to be taking care of them as well.”