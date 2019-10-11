'Friends'-themed coffee shop opening in Wisconsin

A Friends-themed coffee shop is coming to Wisconsin and unlike the pop-ups, this one is permanent.

Fans of the popular 90's sitcom show can get Central Perk vibes at Cup O' Joe Coffee House in Twin Lakes.

The coffee shop, which is under construction, will have Friends touches like Marcel the monkey, a yellow peep hole frame and that iconic orange couch.

There will also be Friends trivia games and open-mic nights, so you could see a Phoebe Buffay in the making.

Like a good friend, the coffee shop is taking suggestions from Friends superfans on what they want to see in the coffee shop.

You can send direct messages on their Facebook page or by emailing your suggestions to denamp@live.com.

Cup O' Joe Coffee House is expected to open in late December or early January.