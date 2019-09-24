Friesland man pleads guilty to 2016 murder of his wife in hotel parking lot

A Friesland man plead guilty to the 2016 fatal shooting of his wife in Columbia County Court Tuesday.

Kevin Krueger, 55, had up until this point plead guilty by reason of mental illness to first-degree intentional homicide, for killing his wife at a the Ridge Motor Inn parking lot in Portage in February of 2016.

On Tuesday Krueger had also waived his right to an attorney, appearing in court alone. He told the court that he would be pleading no contest.

Columbia County Circuit Court Judge W. Andrew Voigt called for a pre-sentence investigation. A sentencing hearing would be set at a later date.

