Frigid temperatures expected to return Tuesday night

DECEMBER 17, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Quiet weather conditions are expected through the week. A couple waves of low pressure will pass by to the north of here between now and Friday. We will be far enough to the south that no significant precipitation is expected, though a few flurries may fly this evening. It is looking more and more like we will not have a white Christmas in southern Wisconsin as no precipitation is expected through the early part of next week.

Temperatures will be near seasonal averages today but well below average tomorrow. Wind chills early Wednesday are expected to be below zero in many cases. We will bounce back quickly though with high temperatures in the 40s by the end of the week.