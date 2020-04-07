From 1864 to 2020: A look at two unusual elections

Joining NBC15's John Stofflet, UW-Whitewater Professor Emeritus Richard Haven takes a look at one historically unusual presidential election and shares his thoughts on the impact this Wisconsin primary has on the 2020 presidential election.

In 1864, Haven said the presidential election took place during "the greatest crisis in American history" -- the Civil War. A significant turning point for Abraham Lincoln came when the Union Army took Atlanta, and when seven states, including Wisconsin, decided to allow their troops in the field to vote.

Tuesday's Wisconsin primary is now in the national spotlight. Haven breaks down what the presidential candidates will be looking for when results come out on Monday.