From Pitt to ’1917,′ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

It’s time for the Oscars.

This year’s ceremony arrives earlier than it has in decades, a move that may boost ratings and mirrors the frenetic pace of one of the best picture front-runners, “1917.”

The World War I epic has won several key awards that forecast it being named the year’s best film, but the social satire “Parasite” has emerged as another favorite.

A best picture win for the South Korean film would make history, as it would become the first non-English film to take home the Oscars’ top honor.

The ceremony begins Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific and will be broadcast live on ABC.

