Frontier Airlines offers free flights to customers with last name Green or Greene

Are you a Green or a Greene? If so, you're in luck! Frontier Airlines is running a promotion that allows people to fly for free this month.

Frontier Airlines is running a promotion titled 'Green Week.' For eligibility, you have to legally confirm your last name as a Green Greene -- only immediate family members, sorry extended family.

Then, book a flight that departs between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 13, then the flight company will refund your trip.

For more information on the promotion, check here.

According to the Frontier Airline website, the company is apart of a six year initiative to make their flights more 'green.'