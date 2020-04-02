Frontline ER nurse dies of coronavirus, remembered as smiling, caring nurse

They’re the frontline workers, and LCMC says one of their nurses, Larrice Anderson died a hero. She died trying to save those suffering from coronavirus, ultimately contracting the virus herself.

“They’re not trying to be superheroes they’re just doing what they know to do,” Kristy Solis with the University of Holy Cross said.

Solis taught Anderson while she was a nursing student. She says if there was ever a student filled with love, a passion for nursing, and a hug for everyone it was her.

“She was always smiling that’s what I like to think of now that’s what people remember and not just remember her for this virus,” Solis said.

Solis says Anderson specialized in the emergency room, saying that made her all the more special in her mission to care for others.

“It takes a special person to be a nurse in the first place, but especially to be in the emergency room because they run towards tragedy when everyone runs the opposite way,” Solis said.

“Our frontline workers are every day playing their lives at risk, we’ve seen across the country healthcare workers were previously healthy are dying at this because again and again they’re caring for so many patients,” Dr. Jennifer Avegno with the New Orleans Health Department said.

Avegno says they are always working with the hospitals to try and make sure frontline workers have adequate personal protective equipment. But the number of coronavirus cases in the parish she says will continue to rise dramatically.

That's why it's important to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing measures, saying it's too early to say if these actions are flattening the curve just yet.

“There are some very tiny glimmers of hope but I don’t think our curve is going to flatten anytime in the near future,” Avegno said.

But it is still important for residents to stay home. Solis says if not for themselves, for the first responders who are working to save lives and sometimes giving their own lives in the fight.

“If she’s going to be remembered as one of the first she’s probably perfect and we know she’s not gonna be the last so people need to remember that and just do their part in with the community is asking you to do so we can all stay safe,” Solis said.

Anderson has been practicing as a nurse since 2008.

Her family telling Fox 8 over the phone they’re heartbroken, especially as she leaves behind children.