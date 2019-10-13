Frosty night expected as growing season nears end

The growing season continues on for southern Wisconsin as of Sunday night. What this means is that we have not seen a killing frost or freeze for most locations. However, this will likely come to an end for the rest of southern Wisconsin by early Monday morning.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for the area Sunday night into Monday morning. With decreasing clouds and calming winds, temperatures are expected to dip down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. These will be prime conditions for widespread frost formation.

If your tender vegetation survived Friday's cold conditions, you will want to once again cover them up or bring them inside. Keep in mind, even if your seeing temperatures being reported slightly above freezing, frost can still occur. This is because official temperatures are taken several feet off the ground while right at ground level it can be much colder and at or below freezing. As water molecules float through the air, they eventually reach the ground and freeze on contact to form what we know as frost.

Regardless, it is that time of year as cold temperatures become more and more likely. There is some good news as this will start to decrease the bug and pollen count for those spending time outside.

