Frozen Assets Festival celebrates Madison's lakes

The Frozen Assets Festival is in full swing at The Edgewater Hotel.

This is the sixth time Clean Lakes Alliance is hosting the event with some events taking place on Lake Mendota.

Saturday, February 8 will feature the main events, including Kites on Mendota where you can see large, colorful kites fly.

Other free activities include, learning more about lake science with UW-Madison as part of "Posters on Ice" by talking with researchers about a variety of water quality topics.

At the Edgewater Hotel, you can watch Olympic speed skaters, figure skating performances, or take to the ice yourself for free ice skating.

There will also be cups of hot chocolate and s'mores making stations.

If you're new to winter sports, there will be a chance to learn more about pond hockey, curling, and snowshoeing.

For a registration fee of $40, you can take part in a fundraiser 5K run/walk. Starting at 10 a.m. participants can head out on Lake Mendota to complete the course on the ice.

There is walk-up registration available or you can sign up online here.