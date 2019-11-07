It'll be freezing for Friday football (and for the Badgers and Packers games)

With plenty of football games occurring this weekend, mother nature chose a very inopportune time for some record cold. Temperatures will be very chilly if you are heading to any high school blitz games Friday night. Game time kickoff temps will be in the middle 20's, but you factor in the wind chill, and temperatures will feel like the teens. That's awfully cold to be sitting on the bleachers!

A warming trend is expected for the Badger game Saturday. It also helps that it's a later kickoff, around 3:00 PM. Temperatures will be close to 40° around kickoff but falling to the 30's by the end of the game. A few flurries or sprinkle is possible, otherwise it should be dry.

If you plan on making the drive to Lambeau Field Sunday, also dress of the elements. Temperatures in Green Bay will struggle to make it to the middle 30's. It's possible you may see a snow flurry or snow shower.