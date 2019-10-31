Fun events happening near Madison this weekend

Whether you like the snow or want nothing to do with it, there's a fun option for you this weekend. Rob Gard from Destination Madison is helping us fill our calendars by featuring four local events.

1. Gamehole Con - Oct. 31 - Nov. 3

Alliant Energy Center

Stop by the Alliant Energy Center and enjoy all the fun and activities at Gamehole Con! Gamehole Con is the largest tabletop gaming convention in the Upper Midwest and features role-playing games, board games, collectible card games and more.

Skip the snow and cold, and bring the kids out to Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 for a free trick-or-treat event from 4-6pm.

There will be over 70 stops throughout the show, including spots in the Dealer Hall, the board game library and Adventure League Hall. Check out Gamehole Con on Facebook to see the special trick-or-treat map!

2. Paintings for Penguins - Saturday Nov. 1, 6-9 p.m.

Henry Vilas Zoo

Enjoy light refreshments as you stroll around the Henry Vilas Zoo after hours and view art created by local artists and some of our resident animals! Purchase art to help support SANCCOB, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.

The event will feature music by the UW Amateur Chamber Players and will include a painting demonstration from the zoo’s resident African penguin artist, Meredith.

General admission tickets are $20. Tickets will be available at the door and include one free drink.

3. 37th Annual Herb Fair Sunday Nov. 2, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Sponsored by the Madison Herb Society, this annual event gives the public the opportunity to expand their knowledge about herbs through demonstrations and lectures.

This year’s theme is “Wisconsin’s Wild and Native Herbs.” Meet with herbalists, chefs and check out a variety of vendors selling tea, baked goods, dried herbs and spice, body care and wellness products, plants, and more.

The herb fair is free and open to the public.

4. Garver Open House - Saturday Nov. 1, 3-10pm; Sunday Nov. 2, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Come celebrate Madison’s newest destination and the 11 locally-owned businesses that call Garver Feel Mill home!

Garver’s Open House kicks off on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by tours and demonstrations from some of the unique producers. Live music will play from 6-9pm.

On Saturday, stop by for day two of the open house. Saturday will also include tours, as well as storytelling and a special history panel featuring a number of people with unique connections to Garver Feed Mill.

This event is free, but tickets are required.

