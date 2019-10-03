Fun events in the Madison area this weekend

The first weekend of October brings a number of fun events to the area. Rob Gard from Destination Madison is here to detail four of them as you plan your weekend.

Gallery night is Friday October 4 from 5-9 p.m., and it takes place around the city. More than 60 venues around Madison will participate, including galleries, museums, coffee shops, restaurants and local businesses. Click here for more information.

The Harvest Moon Festival is Friday October 4 from 6-9 p.m. at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. There, you can enjoy more than 30 interactive nature exhibits with tractors, tree-climbing and live animals. Admission costs $5 per person. Children five and under are free. Click here for more information.

The World Dairy Expo continues through Saturday, October 5 at the Alliant Energy Center. The showcase features more than 3,000 dairy cattle, cutting edge research and technologies and educational seminars. Admission costs $12 for one day or $35 for the season. Click here for more information.

Finally, Crackle Fire & Froth is Friday, October 4 from 7-10 p.m. at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Warm yourself by the bonfires on the Great Lawn, dance to live music or enjoy Wisconsin craft beer. Tickets cost $25 or $20 for members. Click here for more information.

