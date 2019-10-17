Fun events in the Madison area this weekend

Fall in Wisconsin is full of fun activities! Rob Gard from Destination Madison is in the WMTV studio to detail four of them as you plan your weekend.

The Wisconsin Book Festival runs Thursday through Sunday at the Madison Public Library and other nearby businesses. All events are free and open to the public. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Wisconsin Triennial opening is Friday night at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Admission is $10 for the public, or free for MMoCA members. CLICK HERE for more information.

Also happening Friday -- Science on the Square. Businesses and restaurants downtown will host vents, including informal science talks or demonstrations, tastings, stargazing and hands-on activities. Look for festive lights or signage to find related events. CLICK HERE for more information.

Finally, Beakers and Broomsticks is happening at the Madison Children's Museum on Saturday. The event kicks off the museum's 13 days of Halloween. The event is included with general admission, and free to museum members. CLICK HERE for more information.