Fund set up for family of kindergartner killed while waiting for school bus

A benefit fund has been set up for the family of the “sweet little kindergartner” who died after being struck by a pickup while getting onto her school bus Monday morning, the kindergartner’s school district announced.

The Tri-County Area School District wants to spread the word about the fund, which will go to help Maryana Kranz’ family. District officials also wanted to express their appreciation to the community for how it came together since her tragic death.

“First and foremost, we want to SINCERELY THANK our local and surrounding communities for their most generous support, condolences, and prayers for Maryana’s family and our school community,” the district said.

Anyone wishing to make a private donation to the family may do so by sending checks payable to “Maryana Kranz Family Benefit” at:

Portage County Bank

Plainfield Branch

PO Box 490

Plainfield, WI 54966

Six-year-old Maryana was killed Monday morning when a pickup, driving on the shoulder of Highway 73, struck her and her 4-year-old sister. The sister, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

