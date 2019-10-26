Funeral arrangements for Kamille McKinney announced

A celebration of life for Kamille McKinney is scheduled for this weekend.

The funeral and burial for Kamille, affectionately known as “Cupcake,” are scheduled for Sunday. The former will take place at New Beginnings Christian Ministry at 1 p.m. on Sunday. A burial at Elmwood Cemetery will follow.

Family says the public is welcome.

New Beginnings Christian Ministry is located at 501 Mountain Drive in Birmingham. Elmwood Cemetery is at 600 Martin Luther King Drive.

The heartbreaking discovery of Kamille’s body on Tuesday brought an end to a ten-day search that began October 12 after the toddler was kidnapped from the Tom Brown Village housing community.

“This is a tough moment for this city. This is a tough moment for this family,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Kamille’s body was found at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Santek Waste Services Landfill in Gardendale, Ala.

39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder. Smith added during a news conference Tuesday that there is no connection between the suspects and Kamille’s family.

Both were arrested October 13 when they were connected to a Toyota Sequoia that matched the description of the vehicle used in the kidnapping.

At the time, Stallworth was charged with four counts of Possession of Obscene Material of Persons Under 17 years of Age and three counts of Possession with Intent to Disseminate Obscene Material after police found images on his cell phone during the abduction investigation. He had been released of jail on $500,000 bond but was taken back into custody Tuesday night.

Brown has been held without bond since October 13 after authorities revoked her probation in a 2018 case in which she is accused of abducting her three children from DHR custody.

Copyright 2019 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

