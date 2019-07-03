Funeral home driver in carpool lane: 'He doesn't count in the back?'

The Nevada Highway Patrol reminded drivers after a recent traffic stop that, when it comes to the HOV lane, dead people don't qualify.

A Nevada trooper pulls over a driver who says he thought the corpse he was transporting qualified him to use the HOV lane. (Source: Nevada Highway Patrol/CNN)

The answer came Monday, when Trooper Travis Smaka pulled over a driver on Interstate 15 who was driving a Chrysler minivan alone in the HOV lane.

The suspect then told Smaka he wasn't truly by himself - he was transporting a corpse in the back.

"So, he doesn't count in the back?" asked the driver, CNN reported.

Smaka told the funeral home worker that additional car occupants must have a pulse.

The understanding trooper let the driver go with a warning.

"It just threw me off. That was more of the more interesting responses I've gotten," Smaka told CNN.

And just in case you're wondering, animals don't count as additional occupants, either.

