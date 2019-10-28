Furniture store Roughing It In Style closing Madison location

Furniture store Roughing It In Style announced Monday that it is closing its Madison location for good.

The company said in a release that its locations in Harshaw and Fort Collins, Wis. will remain open.

The building, at 5262 Verona Rd., is now for sale, and so is the store’s inventory of “rustic home furnishings and design.” The store’s closing sale is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Learn more about the sale at www.roughingitsale.com.

Inquiries on the sale of the building can be directed to Daniel G. Roseliep at (608) 234-4482.

