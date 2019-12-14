Future Madison Public Market acts as Holiday Market

The future Madison Public Market is going festive with Saturday’s Holiday Market.

35 area vendors filled the space in the Fleet Services Building in downtown Madison. It will eventually become the Madison Public Market.

Organizers say the market is a great way to help people learn more about plans for the future mark while enjoying some holiday spirit.

“We want people to be able to truly feel what our public market is going to be. We want people to truly experience what our public market can be. So we've got about 35 vendors here today that are celebrating the holidays and selling lots of food and handmade goods, to give people a chance, a sneak peak of what our market can be,” says Amanda White, community engagement for Madison Public Market.

Organizers say there is still time to lend a hand by joining the market’s board or by donating.

The actual Madison Public Market is set to open in 2021.

