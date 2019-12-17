Future of a proposed immigration bill remains unclear

The future of a newly proposed bill remains unclear following public testimony at the State Capitol.

"This is not about local control. This is about obeying the law," Senator Stephen Nass said.

"This bill punishes entire communities. You're penalizing local governments," State Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, 8th assembly district said.

Mixed reaction from both sides of the aisle as a bill involving immigration makes its way through the senate.

"The bill is directed at illegal aliens who created a crime. It simply requires municipalities to follow state and federal law," Nass said.

Senate Bill 151 would require local communities to cooperate with immigration and customs officials.

Some state representatives said this bill would destroy the relationships between police and undocumented immigrant communities

"They work hard. They earn a paycheck who they are likely U.S. citizens and are attending schools. When so much is on the line we need to make sure they feel safe working with police," Zamarripa said.

The bill would also penalize cities towns and villages that have sanctuary policies.

Community members in favor the bill came forward with personal testimonies. They said sanctuary rules are to blame for their loss.

"As a result of sanctuary I have a dead son. That's it. That's your true cost," Jim Walden said.

The bill would prohibit Wisconsin communities from adopting policies that encourage witnesses and victims of crime to come forward regardless of their immigration status.

"We really need to work with all members of the community. It's a requirement and the only way to be effective," Madison Police Chief Victor Wahl said.

Voces de la Frontera chimed in on the controversial bill saying it would break families apart.

"Shame on you. We're going to keep working to advance local protections that uphold the dignity and keep families together," Christine Neumann-Ortiz , Voces de la Frontera Executive Director said.

The committee will hold an executive session on Dec. 19 to vote on this bill.

