Future of the Ice Age Trail on 40th anniversary

Monday marked the 40th anniversary of Jim Staudacher becoming the first person to hike the entire length of Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail.

Staudacher inspired several others after him to trek the more than 1100 miles of the trail, including Luke Kloberdanz, who made the trip in 2003.

"I decided to go ahead and start," Kloberdanz said. "[I] was dropped off at Potawatomi State Park on June 13 and kept going till the end of July."

In the 16 years since he hiked the trail, Kloberdanz has seen some major changes.

"The Table Bluffs segment, this wasn’t even here. My walk when I came through Cross Plains was the Kwik Trip in Cross Plains and taking road walks all the way to Indian Lake," he said.

However, there are some other significant changes the trail has gone through since that first hike in 1979. A major change is that the path of the trail is much clearer, with more signs and wooden posts with yellow markers that designate the right path.

"In many cases, Jim was bushwhacking. There were some defined parts of the trail but there's so much more now," said Mike Wollmer, executive director of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, an organization which helps maintain and protect the trail.

Wollmer said the Alliance is already planning for the next 40 years. They are hoping to connect more segments of the trail, reducing the time people spend walking on roads.

"There's going to be more trail on the ground, there's going to be more opportunities for people to get out on the trail," he said.

The Alliance is also working to restore the surrounding land.

"Here in Dane county, there’s a tremendous effort that the alliance and its volunteers put forth to be bringing the land back to as close to pre-settlement as you can get in some cases," Wollmer said.

Sustainability is another important goal. Wolmer said volunteers are working to make the trail more resilient after severe weather, like the record flooding 2018.

"The trail was impacted as well, we had bridges and boardwalks that were literally obliterated, shifted, moved that had to be rebuilt," Wollmer said.

For both Kloberdanz and Wollmer, this work will help them give more people the best experience possible on the trail.

"The feeling of the trail itself being something that changed my life for the better is something that I hope to share with others," Kloberdanz said.

On Tuesday, Wollmer said the Alliance's immediate focus is dealing with storm damage in the northern ares of the trail. He said crews would be out clearing downed trees all week.