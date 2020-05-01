Future of travel industry amid the pandemic

The Dane County Regional Airport typically sees around 5,000 passengers a day. Since the pandemic Brent McHenry, Communications Director for the Dane County Regional Airport, says that number has dropped to around 200 passengers a day.

The travel industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the local travel agency Capitol Travel called it, "unprecedented for the industry."

Renee Meichtry, General Manager of Capitol Travel, said she is hopeful that the industry will bounce back, but there will be some changes once it does. "We highly, highly, recommend the cancel for any reason travel insurance. It's almost mandatory because we have to protect their investments," Meichtry said.

Airlines have given passengers options to cancel or re-book trips to a later date. Meichtry said she's had some clients do the same thing, but some cancelling altogether. "Very little re-booking at this point, I think people are just waiting to see how long this goes on and waiting until their comfortable booking something that they won't have to cancel again," Meichtry said.

TSA records their daily screenings across the country, yesterday TSA recorded around 120,000 people. On that day last year TSA recorded more than 2 million people.

Meichtry advised people to speak with your airline or travel agency about what your destination and airline are doing to keep people safe. At the Dane County Regional Airport all employees wear masks and gloves. Most passengers are wearing masks as well.

More information about travel during COVID-19 click here.

