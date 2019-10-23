Future uncertain for local group that supports victims of violent crimes

The future remains uncertain for a local group that provides help for victims of violent crimes, after the City of Madison cut its funding in half in the 2020 budget proposal.

In the 2020 budget proposal, the City of Madison cut funding for the Focus Interruption Coalition (FIC) by half, from $400,000 to $200,000.

During a press conference Wednesday, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that she continues to support the organization, there are reasons behind the cuts.

"I think it is a really important program,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We are funding it at a $200,000-level, which is higher than any nonprofit that gets funded by the city."

The FIC was establish in 2016 when Madison was experiencing a high volume of shootings and homicides. It's a group of community and faith leaders that provide a 24-hour long emergency response and support services after a crisis. They focus particularly on helping youth, and the reintegration process for people who've committed crimes.

The mayor says it appeared the FIC didn't use all their funds last year, and that there was a paperwork issue when reporting what was used, which led to the proposed cuts.

"No. It's not enough," Anthony Cooper, the CEO of FIC, said.

Cooper told NBC15 on Tuesday that the city has asked FIC to help with support services following every shooting in Madison over the past year.

Cooper added the money the city gives FIC goes towards paying his seven employees and rent for their office.

"We have a smaller team and we want to be able to expand that. As being a person who has been incarcerated and has turned his life around - other people want to turn their lives around but they have to be able to be given the opportunity," Cooper says.

Cooper joined a list of organizations that presented their case to some Dane County supervisors at a budgetary meeting Tuesday night. He believes that Dane County Supervisors should approve their request for funding because they have extended their outreach to Fitchburg, Sun Prairie, and Middleton for situations this past year.

"We want to make sure we are bringing in as many partners as possible because it's not just shootings happening in Madison," Cooper said. "We are trying to bring everyone all together."