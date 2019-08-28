GLEAM exhibit kicks off at Olbrich Gardens in Madison

Olbrich Botanical Gardens turned on the lights for its fifth annual installment of GLEAM Wednesday, an exhibit featuring eight-eye popping art structures, each designed with space in mind.

At the iconic Thai Pavilion, visitors will find a mobile with 100 handmade glass birds.

"Even if you've been to Olbrich, you've come here every week,” says Tom Fullmer with Olbrich Botanical Gardens. “The gardens are totally different in the evening. We've got tons of landscape lighting. It's super gorgeous."

Wednesday is the first of the regular viewings.

The exhibit is open Wednesdays through Saturdays until the end of October.

