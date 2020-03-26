GOP asks permission to oppose Democrats' election lawsuit

The Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party are asking a federal judge to let them officially oppose a lawsuit brought by Democrats seeking to ease voting regulations for Wisconsin's spring election because of the coronavirus.

The Democratic National Committee and the state Democratic Party filed the lawsuit last week.

The Republicans have asked U.S. District Judge William Conley to let them join the lawsuit, arguing they should be allowed to protect their constituents from last-minute changes to voting laws and procedures.

The April 7 election includes the presidential primary, a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races.