GOP introduces new sex assault kit bill; AG calls it charade

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his address at the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers, right, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Kaul has filed a motion to withdraw the state from an ongoing federal lawsuit seeking repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Kaul filed the motion Thursday after fellow Democrat, Evers, ordered him to withdraw Wisconsin from the lawsuit. Kaul had been blocked from taking action under a law passed by the Republican Legislature in a lame-duck session shortly before he took office. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
By  | 
Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill designed to prevent a backlog of untested sexual assault kits, scrapping proposals championed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed bills in October that would create new kit submission and tracking requirements but they've stalled in the Assembly.

Kaul has blasted Republicans who control that chamber for doing nothing.

GOP representatives on Friday introduced a measure that would incorporate the submission and tracking requirements as well as allow any students who become sexual assault victims to transfer to private schools under Wisconsin's voucher program.

 