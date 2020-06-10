GOP lawmakers allege Gov. Evers secretly recorded meeting in Capitol

Top Republican leaders are alleging that Gov. Tony Evers secretly recorded at least one of his meetings with legislative leaders last month, with one of them calling the incident "Nixonesque."

The Governor's Office did not release a statement, but did email to NBC15 News recorded tapes of a conversation that appears to be between Gov. Evers, Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. In the tapes, the lawmakers mostly discussed the state's response to the coronavirus on May 14.

Just the day before, the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked Evers' stay-at-home order, a move that allowed counties to determine how best to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The recorded discussions mostly revolved around how the state will proceed without a statewide stay-at-home order.

The Milwaukee Journal sentinel reports that the Governor's Office decided to record that important conversation in order to make sure they had an accurate account. The parties have reportedly disagreed on how meetings in the past occurred.

In separate statements on Wednesday, Speaker Vos and Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald added that the alleged tape was recorded in the East Wing of the Capitol Building. No other details on the alleged incident were released by the lawmakers.

"At a time when state leaders should continue to find ways to work together, this decision by Governor Evers and his staff is unprecedented and clearly outside the norm," according to Vos.

"This governor has violated all three of these critical character traits by secretly taping conversations with fellow leaders," Vos alleges.

Speaker Fitzgerald called the alleged recordings "brazen examples of unethical, unprofessional conduct... [that] is totally unbecoming of our state’s top executive." He accused Evers of being more interested in partisan games than in governing.

"The governor has gone so far off the deep end, he’s making secret Nixonesque recordings from the East Wing of the Capitol," he added.