GOP legislators' campaign bank accounts dwarf Democrats

A new study from a government watchdog group shows Republican legislators' campaign accounts dwarfed their Democratic rivals at the end of 2019.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's review found GOP legislators and their two legislative campaign committees finished the year with more than $6.3 million in the bank. Democrats and their two legislative campaign committees had $1.6 million.

The 84 Republican candidates and fundraising committees had an average of $75,400 in their accounts compared with about $30,900 for the 52 Democratic candidates and committees.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald had tabout $469,100 on hand, the most of any legislator.