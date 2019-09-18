GOP legislators introduce bill to help cancer patients with clinical trial expenses

Wisconsin lawmakers are introducing a bill to address economic barriers and give patients equal access to cancer clinical trials.

Republican state Senator Dale Kooyenga and Republican Representative Bob Kulp are sponsoring the legislation and announced their proposal Wednesday.

The bill will allow patient reimbursement associated with their participation in a cancer clinical trial. It clarifies that providing

reimbursement to patients is not considered undue inducement or coercive to participate in a cancer clinical trial, and that organizations and others may offer financial support to patients to cover all direct and indirect costs through their support of a reimbursement entity or program.

“Today, patients are coming from much further distances to go to special treatment facilities to participate in cancer clinical trials, and out-of-pocket costs that aren’t covered by the cancer clinical trial site or sponsor can add up quickly, creating financial barriers to patient participation,” said Rep. Kulp. “Our bill will help open the door to cancer patients who want to participate in a clinical trial, but who can’t because they don’t have the personal funds to cover expenses like travel and lodging during their treatment.”

According to Kooyenga and Kulp, recent national studies found patient households making less than $50,000 annually were about 30 percent less likely to participate in clinical trials.

Cancer clinical trials are research studies that allow doctors to find new ways to improve treatments and the quality of life for cancer patients.

According to the two lawmakers, roughly 20 percent of clinical trials fail due to insufficient patient enrollment.

“If the only people participating in research are those who can afford paying the out-of-pocket costs, that could limit who can be recruited into a study,” said Sen. Kooyenga. “As lawmakers it’s important to do what we can to break down known barriers in order to have fully enrolled clinical trials with a diverse pool of patients.”

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Marshfield Health Care System, the Medical College of Wisconsin and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health support this legislation.

Currently, the bill is being circulated for co-sponsors prior to its official introduction.