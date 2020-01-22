GOP push bipartisanship, budget in State of the State pre-buttal

Ahead of Wednesday night’s State of the State address, Wisconsin Republicans held their own news conference to discuss Gov. Tony Evers first year in office and what they are hoping to hear during the speech.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos explained Republicans were happy to see Gov. Evers sign a conservative budget.

“I’m sure he must’ve gotten A LOT of pressure from every Democrat who instructed him to vote no and then all of a sudden to their surprise governor Evers signed this conservative budget so he certainly deserves credit for tacking to the right signing a conservative budget,” Evers said.

Vos added he would like to see less rhetoric and name calling from the Governor when it comes to partisan issues, and more compromise. When it comes to bipartisanship, both parties are claiming credit for the same accomplishment.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Evers stated that the legislature passed 95 percent of bipartisan bills under his watch. Meanwhile, Republicans said, since 2010, 90 percent of bipartisan bills have passed, crediting GOP leadership.

Vos added that if Evers ever wants to get things done going forward he will have to find a better approach, arguing Evers tries to dictate policy on issues like expanding welfare. He says both sides need to sit down and compromise.

"I think the ability from the special session to force consensus to say you have to sit at the table is something perhaps governor Evers wasn’t familiar with but he’s certainly going to learn,” he continued.

All Republicans in attendance are waiting to hear more specifics from Evers when it comes to the issues on which he plans to speak.