GOP seeks to toss Democratic Wisconsin election lawsuit

Republican state lawmakers in Wisconsin want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Democrats that seeks to loosen the state's election laws for the upcoming April 7 presidential primary to deal with problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state and national Democratic parties filed the lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday.

The attorney for Republican state lawmakers who are trying to intervene in the lawsuit argued Friday that the federal courts should not get involved and instead dismiss the complaint. Democrats say changes are needed to help voters dealing with restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

