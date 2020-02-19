GOP's newly opened Milwaukee office hit by vandals

Wisconsin Republicans' newly opened office in Milwaukee has been hit by vandals.

A state party spokeswoman says it's believed the damage was done Tuesday night, with white and black scrawls across exterior walls.

The office is the GOP's first field office in the traditionally liberal city, a sign of how hard both parties are fighting for votes in one of the nation's few battleground states this presidential election.

The Wisconsin GOP posted to Twitter saying, "Our new field office in Milwaukee was vandalized last night. This won’t change our commitment to reaching voters in the community. What kind of intolerance can we expect to see when Democrats bring their convention to Milwaukee this summer? #LeadRight"