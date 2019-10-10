GRAPHIC: Aggressive groundhogs invade Illinois neighborhood, woman claims

An Illinois woman said aggressive groundhogs have infested her neighborhood.

Groundhogs are taking over a Belleville, Illinois, neighborhood, according to a woman who lives there. (Source: KTVI/Tribune/CNN)

Misty Seyferth said they’ve attacked her, her daughter and their dogs.

"It's not one or two,” Seyferth said. “It's more like 20 or 30, every day. So, it's a pretty big deal."

Seyferth moved to the neighborhood seven months ago. She loves her home, but she’s not so wild about the groundhogs.

The feeling is apparently mutual.

"I've been bitten, my daughter's been bitten and so have my dogs,” she said.

Seyferth said she was standing in her yard with her dog Penny when a groundhog bit her in the hand. She then fell off a 3-foot retaining wall and shattered her heel.

"A lot of vet bills, and a lot of emergency rooms and doctor’s visits that I'm still dealing with right now,” she said. “So, it's been a lot of money regarding groundhogs. I know it sounds crazy, but it's true life right now.”

It’s not just Seyferth’s home. Her daughter Mistykal Anderson said the groundhogs are taking over the neighborhood, running through yards and climbing trees.

"Since we've been here in March, I've seen at least 20, 25 of them," Anderson said.

Anderson said the groundhogs can be vicious, and she has the scar to prove it.

Seyferth said she’s called the city and animal control, but she’s been offered no good solutions.

"I was told that I needed to hire somebody on my own, or I needed to buy cages to put out,” she said. “I asked them what should I do once they're caught. They told me to either take them out to the country and let them go, or I can leave them in the cage until they die, and then deal with them after that, which I'm not willing to do.

“And I don't understand why, if it’s more than one home, why should one homeowner have to do everything?"

