Gabriel finds "furever" home, adopted by foster family

Gabriel, the once malnourished dog, has now found his "furever home" with his foster family.

The Dunn County Humane Society announced Tuesday that Gabriel will be staying with the family who was fostering him.

Executive Director of the Humane Society, Josh Dalton, says Henry Chan is the new owner of Gabriel.

The foster family wrote on their Facebook page, Gabriel's Journey, that they had to wait until the adoption was official before they could announce the news.

Gabriel was surrendered to the Dunn County Humane Society on Nov. 1, weighing only 23-and-a-half pounds, according to Dalton. Gabriel should weigh closer to 60 pounds.

In the first ten days of being at the shelter, he gained 17 pounds.