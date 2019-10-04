Gallery Night brings art across the greater Madison area

'Art lights up the night' is the theme for the fall Gallery Night event put on by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

There are 80 venues across the greater Madison area participating in fall Gallery Night. The art includes live music, dance performances, art exhibits, artist talk backs and art demonstrations. Local businesses, cafes, museums and event spaces have chosen to feature an art or artists for the evening.

Gallery Night runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 4. There is an after party held at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art from 9 to 11 p.m.

All Gallery Night venues are free for the public to attend. The after party is also free and open to everyone. The even t is held in the spring too.

To find a Gallery Night venue near you click here.