Garage fire temporarily displaces residents on Madison’s North Side

After enjoying the Packers game Sunday night, things got heated inside a garage on Madison’s North Side, according to the Madison Fire Department.

MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said the residents at a home on the 1800 block of Elka Lane heard a noise in the garage around 8:40 p.m. She said one of them got up and found a fire in the garage.

Schuster said fire crews arrived less than five minutes later. The fire was extinguished around 9:02 p.m.

The garage and two vehicles inside had major damage, said Schuster. She said the rest of the house had smoke damage.

All of the residents, including the family cat, were temporarily displaced.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.