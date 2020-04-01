Gard brothers continue their winning ways

Jeff Gard is following in his big brother’s footsteps once again after receiving top coaching honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Greg is the head coach at UW-Madison and Jeff coaches at UW-Platteville. According the UW-Platteville athletics website, both were named district coaches of the year by the NABC. Greg and Jeff also were named coach of the year in their respective conferences. Greg for the Big Ten and Jeff for the WIAC.

The Badgers won a share of the Big Ten title this year. The team expected to be named a higher seed for the NCAA tournament but the COVID-19 outbreak forced the NCAA to cancel the “Big Dance”.

The Pioneers lost just twice this season in their conference, going 12-2 (23-5 overall). The team then lost to St. Thomas (Minn.) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Both brothers grew up in Cobb, Wisconsin and attended Iowa-Grant High School before studying at UW-Platteville.