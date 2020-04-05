Gard brothers with plenty to be proud of

Greg Gard’s season at Wisconsin ended before the postseason ever began. Jeff Gard’s season at UW-Platteville came to a close in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Two very different endings for two brothers coaching college basketball in the same state, but both with one honor to be proud of.

Both Greg and Jeff Gard were recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as District Coach of the Year in their respective divisions.

Greg Gard joked about the bragging rights that come with the award, “We don't have to worry about who gets to brag more at Christmas.”

“You're happy for your brother to be able to have that kind of year. I spent six seasons under Coach (Bo) Ryan there so I like to see that success.”

Jeff shared the same pride about his brother winning the award.

“Everything that Greg went through, that they went through… The cards were stacked against him. It started in May with the Moore family. There’s a reason for them to give an excuse but you never heard anything from that program that's what I'm most impressed with.”

With everything the two of three sons in the college coaching ranks have achieved, they joked their mom takes the most pride in Gary, who also is known as “Cooper” after Cooper Manning, brother of NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli.

As for why their dad would be proud of what his three sons are accomplishing now, “Grinning ear to ear.” Jeff began to explain.

“Extremely proud of not just the victories, trophies or championships but more importantly we did it the right way.”

Greg couldn’t think about how proud his parents must be, without sharing what they’ve accomplished to raise their three sons, “Really good work ethic and really good values. And we treat people the right way. They did a terrific job.”

