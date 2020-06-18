Garver Feed Mill receives 2020 Historic Restoration Award

The Wisconsin Historical Society announced that Baum Revisions received the 2020 Historic Restoration Award after preserving the Garver Feed Mill in Madison.

The rehabilitation of Garver Feed Mill began in 2017 and ended in 2019 by Baum Revisions after the mill was vacant for 19 years. The building’s structure was deteriorating, the walls were barely there and even sections of the roof were missing, according to the Historical Society.

Dozens of public meetings and negotiations between the City of Madison and Baum Revision took place for the renovations of Garver Feed Mill.

What was once the U.S Sugar Co. in 1906 and the Garver Feed and Supply Co. in 1929, the Garver Feed Mill now is home to eleven small businesses, including Sitka Salmon, Ledger Coffee Roasters and Ian’s Pizza.

Every year individuals and organizations are recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society's governing Board of Curators for meritorious work in areas relation to the Society’s mission. The board has 37 elected and appointed members from across the state.

