Garver Feed Mill reopens with new safety measures

The Garver Feed Mill on Madison's East Side is reopen, but the experience will be different. There is a new limit on the number of people allowed inside the building and the patio has new guidelines.

When people are seated at the patio they will also get a link to order their food and pay online. This is to limit the person-to-person contact. The patio has new hand sanitizer stations and social distancing reminder signs. Only six people are allowed per table.

The signs encourage customers to stay at their tables spaced six feet apart, keep kids in their area and go for a walk or wait in their car until they get a text that their table is ready.

Summer activities are scheduled for the Garver Feed Mill. This past weekend there was an art market. There is a cooking demo and brunch scheduled for this upcoming weekend. Plus, multiple live music events.

All staff members will wear masks and gloves. The kitchens will follow the department of health guidelines to make sure proper sanitizing techniques are used.

More customer traffic inside the space is expected to resume in two weeks according to Garver Feed Mill.

The Garver Feed Mill is open Thursday through Sunday. Thursday and Friday 4-9 p.m. Saturday’s 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday’s 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

