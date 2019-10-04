WIS 140 closed after a gas line was hit near Clinton

A gas leak closed WIS 140 near Clinton Friday.

According to Rock County Communications a gas line was hit and a leak was reported around 10:45 a.m. Friday in Bradford Township. The Clinton Fire Department, Rock County Sheriff's Office and first responders from surrounding communities responded. The gas company is at the scene.

WIS 140 is closed in both directions from US 14 and I-43. It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

Authorities suggest the following alternative route for southbound traffic: West on BUS 14, South on I-39/90, North on I-43, South on Wis 140. For northbound traffic, the route is reverse.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as more details become available.

