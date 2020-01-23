Gas leak forces evacuation, closure in downtown Madison, people asked to avoid the area

The Madison Fire Department wants people to continue avoiding a section of downtown Madison following a gas leak earlier Thursday morning.

Everyone is asked to stay away from the area around E. Johnson Street, W. Dayton Street, N. Carroll Street, and Wisconsin Ave.

According to the Madison Fire Department, firefighters responded shortly before 9 a.m. after a contractor struck a three-inch gas main near the old MATC building on Wisconsin Ave. Gas service to the line within 15 minutes.

The area was evacuated to a nearby sheltering location and all workers have been accounted for, the Fire Department added, noting no mass evacuation order was given.

No one has been hurt in the incident, they reported.

Madison Police have set up a safety perimeter and they are not letting any vehicles through. Drivers are asked to find another route.The roads are expected open around 10:30 a.m.

This story is still developing. NBC 15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.