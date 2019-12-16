Gas leak prompted evacuations near downtown Sun Prairie

A broken stove pipe is to blame for a gas leak that forced some people to leave an assisted living facility in Sun Prairie, said Sun Prairie Assistant Fire Chief John Austad.

Fire crews responded to the facility on the 200 block of South Bristol Street on Sunday. Austad said residents in the common areas were moved across the street to the Sun Prairie Public Works Building.

Austad said a flex pipe from a stove was determined to be the source of the leak. He said gas levels never reached a flammable range and some residents were allowed to remain in specified areas of the building.

The cold weather gave some challenges, according to Austad. He said all doors and windows had to be opened to properly ventilate the building. Onsite staff brought blankets and cold weather clothing for residents that remained in the building.

Austad said crews were on scene for more than two-and-a-half hours due to lingering gas in the building. Once the building was deemed safe, residents were allowed to return to their units.

Some residents sang carols with firefighters to pass the time, said Austad.

